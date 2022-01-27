The federal lawsuit between Selah and an equality group is coming to an end.
City Council members unanimously voted Tuesday to authorize Mayor Sherry Raymond to sign a settlement with Selah Alliance For Equality that, when signed by all parties, will end a yearlong federal lawsuit over the removal of SAFE’s signs from city streets.
In addition to a payment of $300,000, the city will also be required to pay for and authorize a mural promoting racial equality, add the name of a Yakama chief to a city park and take steps to increase the diversity of the city’s workforce.
“This will help the city move forward,” City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case told council members following nearly an hour of closed-door discussion on the settlement. But Case said the settlement is not binding until SAFE and all attorneys involved in the lawsuit sign off on the agreement.
There was no discussion by council members when the resolution authorizing Raymond to sign the document was presented for a vote.
SAFE and seven of its members — Courtney Hernandez, the Rev. Don Davis Jr., Laura Perez, Anita Callahan, Kalah James, Charlotte Town, Amanda Watson and Anna Whitlock — filed suit in U.S. District Court against the city in December 2020 over the removal of SAFE’s signs promoting racial equality and protesting city policies.
In addition to the city, the suit also named Raymond and then-City Administrator Don Wayman as defendants, accusing them of engaging in censorship in violation of the First and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
SAFE members alleged Wayman and other city employees removed signs with messages such as “Hate Has No Place in Selah” and “Fire Donald Wayman,” erased pro-Black Lives Matter chalk art, threatened chalk artists with arrest and refused to read SAFE members’ comments at council meetings on grounds that they violated “decorum rules.”
Wayman remained a defendant even after his firing in May 2021. In a deposition taken as part of Wayman’s wrongful termination claim against the city, Raymond said Wayman was fired because of the near-constant controversy he spawned during his tenure, including his disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement and its local supporters.
Case told council members that Wayman and his attorney also will have to sign off on the settlement for it to take effect.
Under the terms of the settlement, the city will pay $300,000 to SAFE’s attorney, Joseph P. Cutler, to be used as SAFE and their attorneys see fit, Case said. The money will come from the city’s insurer, Case said, and the city will have no input on how the money is disbursed.
Attempts to contact Cutler for this story were not successful. He did not return phone calls or email seeking comment by press time.
The city must also pay $25,000 from its coffers toward the creation of a mural on the city-owned retaining wall on North First Street that would communicate the message that “all are welcome in Selah,” according to the settlement agreement. The mural’s artists and design would be recommended by a five-member commission, three of whom would be chosen by Raymond and two by SAFE’s attorney. One of Raymond’s appointees to the commission must be a Selah School District representative, documents said.
Case said the city would retain final authority for approving the design of the mural.
The city would also add a secondary honorary name “Chief Owhi Park” to Selah’s Volunteer Park. Owhi, uncle of the Yakama chief Kamiakin, was chief of the Upper Yakama whose territory included Kittitas and the Upper Valley.
Raymond would also, according to the terms of the settlement, be required to issue a proclamation telling residents and visitors to not tamper with temporary signs or risk criminal prosecution, as well as state that Selah welcomes and serves all people regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, disability, economic status or other diverse backgrounds.
The city must also take steps to increase the diversity of its job-applicant pool, including posting jobs on the Professional Diversity Network website and www.diversityjobboard.com. It must seek public comment on its plan to increase diversity in its hiring practices.
The city must also implement diversity, equity and inclusion training for all employees, Case said.
The city also agrees to not selectively enforce its sign code against SAFE members, under the settlement conditions. The city already revamped its sign code as a result of the lawsuit to bring it into compliance with Supreme Court rulings.
Case said the city would also be further required to revise the council’s “Standards of Decorum” to allow people to criticize city officials and employees by name during the comment portion of council meetings.
During the controversy over Wayman’s pursuit of artists drawing pro-BLM messages in chalk on city streets and sidewalks, the council implemented decorum rules requiring speakers to identify if they were registered voters living within city limits and barred people from any criticism of city officials or employees.
SAFE members said the policy was used to routinely bar them from commenting at council meetings.
The current policy, printed on council agendas, only allows for “constructive criticism” of city officials.
As part of the settlement, attorneys for SAFE and the American Civil Liberties Union, which also participated on SAFE’s behalf, must agree that they will not file lawsuits against the city based on the arguments SAFE raised in its lawsuit, Case said.
