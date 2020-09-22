Retired Yakima police Sgt. Mike Costello is the newest member of the Selah City Council.
Council members voted 6-0 Tuesday to appoint Costello to the seat vacated by Chris Lantz, who resigned in July because he was returning to work.
“I want to thank you for having faith in me,” Costello said at the council meeting. “I will not let you down.”
“You seem to fit in, and we welcome you,” Mayor Sherry Raymond said.
Costello was one of six people council members interviewed for the position Tuesday. The other candidates were Ellen Overby, Mellisa Saxey, Steve McKenna, Taryn Franck and Jared Brink.
Costello, 55, retired from the YPD two years ago, after 32 years on the department working in the patrol, detective and administrative divisions. After two years of retirement, Costello said he was ready for new challenges.
He joins the council at a time when the city has come under fire over City Administrator Don Wayman’s characterizing Black Lives Matter as a “neo-Marxist organization,” and calling its local followers a “mob” that was “devoid of intellect and reason.” The remarks, and a crackdown on chalk art by protesters, has spawned calls for Wayman to be fired, as well as boycotts of Raymond’s businesses.
During the council interviews, Councilwoman Suzanne Vargas asked him how he would address the apparent divide between police and protesters.
“The protests that I see, as long as they are doing the protests within the law, I don’t see an issue with it,” Costello said. “I don’t lean one way or the other. My approach is listening other people and being able to come up with my own educated ideas based on the facts in front of me.”
But he said it is critical for the department and the public to cooperate to reduce crime. He said having officers out in the community and visible could help build some bridges.
He said another important thing for the city is attracting businesses and people to Selah by promoting the city in the media and other means.
Lantz, Costello’s predecessor, was appointed in January after Dave Kearby resigned shortly after his election in November 2019 to take a job outside the area.
Costello will serve until next year, when voters will decide who will serve the remainder of the council term that expires at the end of 2023.