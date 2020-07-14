SELAH — Selah will make another run at producing a code of conduct that covers employees and elected officials in two weeks.
City Council members unanimously voted to have the city’s staff prepare a draft code that will be presented to the council at its July 28 meeting, at which time the council will set a date to review it in study session.
City Attorney Rob Case said he did not have the code prepared for the July 14 meeting because the draft that he was initially given was originally from Sunnyside, only pertained to council members and that a code governing what employees say would have constitutional issues.
“Employees have a right to raise opinions under the Constitution,” Case said, noting that the initial request was because of City Administrator Don Wayman’s statements on the Black Lives Matter movement.
At the end of the June 24 council meeting, where council members met behind closed doors for about 90 minutes to discuss complaints about Wayman’s comments calling Black Lives Matter a “neo-Marxist organization” engaging in “communist indoctrination,” Councilman Russ Carlson moved to have the city staff present the council with a draft code of conduct covering employees, the mayor and council members.
The motion passed unanimously.
“I am shocked it didn’t make it on the agenda for some reason,” Carlson said.
“I am trying to explain it. It was not ready at this time,” Case replied.
Case said his understanding was it was being asked in the context of Wayman expressing opinions that upset some people. The code that had been worked with before was from Sunnyside, and the only work Case’s predecessor did on it was change the city name.
While Carlson said Wayman’s comments were the motivating factor for his request, he said it was not the only factor.
Wayman said former City Attorney Bob Noe, who worked on tweaking Sunnyside’s code for Selah, told him that a code of conduct could be problematic if it dealt with employees expressing opinions, as that would infringe on free speech rights.
Mayor Sherry Raymond said the council already has a conduct code, to which Carlson said council members are accountable to voters, while employees are not.