Selah’s newest council member believes it’s time to let the public again weigh in at City Council meetings.
“I think input from constituents is really valuable,” said Councilwoman Suzanne Vargas, who was appointed in June to fill a council vacancy.
While Mayor Sherry Raymond and city officials are looking into how to allow comments, she said she would rather have people discuss recent controversies surrounding City Administrator Don Wayman at an online town hall and see how that works first.
“There are so many different opinions out there for our city right now, and divisions,” Raymond said. “I think having this town hall where we can get that out into the public and let our citizens talk rather than tying up all that time in a business meeting, that would be my concern.”
While the council is allowed to cut public comment periods from the agenda, an open-government advocate said it is not advisable and there are technological ways to bring comments in to the meeting.
“In my role as president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, every governing board, city, county, hospital board and district should be using the technology available to us to enable the public to have a chance to comment,” said Toby Nixon, a member of the Kirkland City Council.
Attempts to contact Raymond and Wayman Wednesday were not successful. Neither returned phone calls before deadline.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Selah has moved council meetings to online videoconferencing. The public comment portion of the agenda was dropped in the process — a move allowed under the governor’s executive order regarding the Open and Public Meetings Act so councils could conduct “essential business,” Monica Lake, Selah’s executive assistant, told the council.
Members of the public are allowed to watch the proceedings live, but they are muted during the meeting. Also, the meetings are capped at 100 people.
Vargas proposed opening the floor to public comments after council member reports at Tuesday’s meeting, suggesting a return to public comment periods in subsequent meetings.
But Raymond and Lake said there would be logistical issues in opening the meeting that night, noting they had not discussed how to make it happen.
Lake said she had checked with other cities, and while some do not permit comments, one required people to put their name on a list with the city clerk ahead of time before they would be permitted to speak.
Nixon said Kirkland has taken several steps to ensure the public can be heard during meetings. Kirkland first started having the city manager read email, then a voice mailbox was set up and the recordings were emailed to the council, he said.
Now, the council is allowing people to participate through Zoom in real time, or to email links to Youtube videos with their comments.
“We don’t have to do it, but it is pretty disrespectful if we don’t,” Nixon said.
While Raymond said she would direct city staff to look into allowing comments at future meetings, she also pushed for a town hall meeting to discuss recent controversies in the city. In the past month, there have been calls to fire Wayman for labeling Black Lives Matter a “neo-Marxist organization,” and its local supporters as a “mob” that was “devoid of intellect and reason.”
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. July 21 through a Zoom link on the city website, Raymond said. She also said that there will be few council members there, to avoid making it an official meeting subject to public meetings law.
“This is not a forum or time for media. This is a time for our citizens to share our concern. I hope that will alleviate some of the issues we are having with the public feeling we are not responding to them,” Raymond said.
Wayman agreed with Raymond.
“This is a business meeting. This isn’t a place where we air out a whole lot of different ideas,” Wayman said. “A town hall is a better type of meeting.”
Vargas said she was not opposed to the town hall, but thought there should also be public comments at the meetings as well, where the entire council can hear the comments. And issues that might not be raised at the town hall could be presented to the council at a meeting.
Nixon said if Raymond is worried about disruptions, the council can impose time limits for the public portion, or limit speakers to a set amount of time. But he warned that any restriction must be limited to time, manner and place and not based on the speaker’s message.