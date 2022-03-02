The Selah Community Library will close for most of March while workers paint the interior and install new carpet.
Located at 106 S. Second St., the library is scheduled to close on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and re-open to the public on March 28, according to a news release from Yakima Valley Libraries.
The library system has coordinated with the Selah Civic Center at 216 S. First St. so people can pick up holds at the Civic Center beginning Monday. Library service hours at the Civic Center will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
No holds pick-up will be available at the Civic Center on March 11, March 14-15 and March 24-25, according to the news release.
People can return library materials to the outdoor book return at the Selah Community Library or library staff at the Selah Civic Center during the open hours and days listed above.
For questions before the temporary closure, call the Selah Community Library at 509-698-7345. During the closure, reach Selah library staff at this temporary phone number: 509-494-2191.
Find the locations and open hours for all 17 community libraries at www.yvl.org/locations.
