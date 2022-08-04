SELAH — Community members are coming together to support those displaced by a fire that destroyed a 16-unit apartment building in Selah on Tuesday night.
All residents made it out safely of the building in the 200 block of Valleyview Avenue in downtown Selah. About 30 firefighting personnel were able to save pets and salvage some personal items, but the building was a total loss, according to the Selah Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to save a nearby apartment building after parts of its roof caught fire. Residents of the second building have been allowed to return to their homes, though they say damages and smell from the smoke remain.
The American Red Cross set up a shelter at the Selah Civic Center, a short walk away. Cody Tusler, the disaster program manager on site, said Thursday the Red Cross is still providing services to people affected by the apartment building fire, along with the Cow Canyon Fire in the Wenas area.
Only one person from the apartment complex was still staying at the Red Cross shelter on Thursday morning, but the Selah Civic Center will remain a shelter while evacuation orders are in place for the Cow Canyon Fire.
Several local businesses have come together to help those displaced by the fire. Ace of Fades, Nana Kate’s and Selah Springs Brewing Co. are just around the corner from apartment building and are collecting clothing and canned food.
“We have a couple of our clients that live there,” said Austin Ide, a barber at Ace of Fades. “We want to help out any of those we can because we feel like anyone would do the same here in this town.”
Community members have been quick to pitch in. Ide said that within a few minutes of their announcement, several barbershop clients had already donated.
“That gives us hope, it gives excitement when it comes to this sort of thing,” Ide said. “New or used clothing, shorts, shirts … blankets, pillows, anything that you do have. When it comes to canned goods, non-perishable items would be best.”
The night of the fire, employees and community members also gathered at a nearby Pizza Hut. Together, they purchased more than $300 worth of food and donated it to emergency personnel and residents of the apartment complex. Domino’s and McDonald’s also provided assistance.
“I’m not surprised, that’s just Selah,” said Katrina Henkle, Selah Downtown Association executive director. “Selah pulls together and supports the community.”
Henkle is working with the apartment complex’s owners, Graf Investments, on a plan to help.
