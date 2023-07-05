A brush fire at Selah Creek east of State Route 821 prompted Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders overnight, and closed the road through the Yakima River Canyon.
The evacuation zone was north of Selah Creek Drive, east of SR 821 and south of Graffiti Cave as of 3 a.m., according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management. The fire is near the Selah Cliffs nature preserve.
State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon was closed Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic is stopped at milepost 3, north of Selah. Southbound traffic is stopped at milepost 25 south of Ellensburg.
The fire was reported just after midnight and was approximately 200 acres. Additional details, including the cause, were not immediately available.
