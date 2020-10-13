A Selah City Council committee will come back in two weeks with refinements to a code of conduct for city employees, department heads and council members.
While the city will include provisions in future employment contracts that they are accountable to city policies, but it will likely not be added to the existing contracts for City Administrator Don Wayman, City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case and others, Councilmen Roger Bell, Russ Carlson and Cliff Peterson said during a workshop on the proposed code Tuesday.
“We can go ahead and renegotiate contracts with (contracted employees), but our opinion was we open up everything to be renegotiated, not just adding a code of conduct,” Bell said.
Council members agreed in June to complete a code of conduct for both council members and staff in the wake of comments Wayman made about Black Lives Matter protesters.
At a Black Lives Matter protest in Selah earlier that month, Wayman told Yakima City Councilwoman Holly Cousens that the anti-police-brutality protesters were engaging in “communist indoctrination” with their chants, Cousens stated on her Facebook page.
In an interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic, Wayman stood by his remarks about Black Lives Matter, further adding that it was a “neo-Marxist organization.” He would later say that the group and people calling for his resignation were a “mob” that was “devoid of intellect and reason.”
The remarks spurred Carlson to call for a code of conduct that would govern employees’ behavior as they represent the city.
Carlson and fellow committee members said they identified three groups: City employees, contracted employees such as Wayman and Case, and council members. Employees are already covered by personnel guidelines, while employment contracts for others would need to have a provision about conduct, Bell said.
The council would be covered by a reworking of Sunnyside City Council’s code of conduct, which would need adjustments for Selah’s strong-mayor form of government.
But Bell said the issue is one of how to enforce a conduct code.
“If we don’t buy into it as individuals in what group we are in, we end up in debate when it comes to a code of conduct,” Bell said.
Likewise, council members do not have the power to remove one of their own from office for violating a conduct code, nor could they remove the mayor for a code violation.
“They are guidelines, not requirements,” Carlson said. “It essentially instructs council to call someone out for not going along with the code of conduct.”
Rather, the code would establish a level of expectation, Carlson said, that would allow the council to point to if they censure a member for a violation. A censure is essentially a formal reprimand, which Yakima City Council issued to Councilman Jason White over social-media comments telling people to disregard mask requirements to combat coronavirus.
Council members agreed to provide suggestions to the committee, which will bring back a revised document at the Oct. 27 council meeting.
In other business, City Clerk/Treasurer Dale Novobielski said that a 15% utility tax will be removed from city water and sewer bills in the coming year. Novobielski said the city has sufficient revenue to pay the debt service for the remaining two years of payments on the Marudo property.
The city acquired the property off North Wenas road in 2002, but it was never developed.
While water and sewer fees are expected to increase by 3% next year, Novobielski said the removal of the Marudo payment will result in a reduction.