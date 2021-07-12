Growth and bringing the community together are among some of the issues brought up by candidates in the Selah City Council position 2 race.
Jared Iverson, Mellisa Saxey and Joshua Pruneda are running for the seat now occupied by Jacquie Matson.
Matson, elected to the council in 2017, is not seeking reelection.
Attempts to contact Pruneda for this article were not successful. He did not respond to multiple interview requests made by phone, email and social media.
The candidates are running as Selah looks to make improvements in its infrastructure to accommodate growth, as well as to address controversy over racial equality that began with former City Administrator Don Wayman’s comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and his orders removing chalk art and signs supporting the movement and calling for his firing.
Saxey and Pruneda are using the state Public Disclosure Commission’s “mini reporting option” and do not have to file campaign finance reports if their expenditures do not exceed $5,000. Iverson has not filed any reports with the PDC.
Q: What do you see as Selah’s biggest challenge, and how would you address it?
Iverson: In my opinion, the biggest challenge, and the reason I’m running, is I just feel Selah’s a good community and has good people. I feel there has been a barrier put up, and I feel I would like to bring the people together rather than divide them and just represent the people. I’m not sure that there is any one major issue that I can pinpoint it on. I think this is an opportunity now and I would like to be a part of the community I grew up in.
Saxey: Growth and housing are our two biggest challenges, as well as uniting the community because we had some turmoil in town. Addressing (growth) would be making sure our public utilities, water, sewer, roads and all the water drainage are up to code and can handle what’s coming in the next 20 to 100 years. As far as the community is concerned, I think the people of the City Council need to get together with the people of the city, sit down and have a question-and-answer period so they can address their concerns. Instead of flaming out on the internet, you might have civil discourse.
Q: What do you feel gives you an advantage over the other candidates in this race?
Iverson: I don’t know them well. I guess I can’t say what would give me any particular advantage other than I was raised here. I went to school here. I’m a Selah Viking at heart. I moved away for 15 years and I came back, and I want to be involved in the community. I think that helps me have some insider knowledge from being raised here, going to school here and knowing people here. Living in other small communities in different states opened my eyes to how other small cities function, and I feel I have valuable input from those places that I can bring here.
Saxey: I’ve paid attention to local politics through my entire life. I’ve worked in large cities, but I have lived in small towns and made sure my kids were away from the fray. The things that are most important to families in the small towns are schools, levies and taxes, and I feel close to that as a taxpayer, a mother and a grandmother. I’ve also worked in investment firms for many years of my life and in infrastructure and engineering. I have a unique set of talents where I can look and analyze things. I have a background as a project manager. I am good with timelines and making sure things get done in a timely manner.
Q: Is there anything about how the city is operating now that you would change?
Iverson: No, nothing that I guess I could speak about at this point. There’s changes that I would like to see, but those can live to fight another day.
Saxey: I think Selah is well organized. One of the reasons we were attracted to living here years ago that it was a quiet, small town, the people were friendly and the government was actually working. We have been through some flux with the police department, and I would like to see that stabilized. I would like to increase the budget and see if there are funds that can be dedicated to the police department so they can have more staff. There have been small crimes out here. We are so lucky we are not getting the bigger crimes that happen in the bigger city. With our population increasing, that could encroach. I would like to see them address housing for people with lower income. We don’t have anything here. Apartments are scarce, and if we have them, they are expensive.
Q: The city has gone through a year of turmoil centered on former City Administrator Don Wayman. As a council member, what would you do to heal this rift in the city?
Iverson: I’m not sure I can comment on that. There’s limited information and personal opinions on that, and I guess, as a council member, how I would handle that is only speculation and I couldn’t comment on that as a good source without being on the seat and being able to bring ideas to the table. Like I have said before, I feel that there is a barrier in place, that Selah has been given a mantra that it is not a desirable place to be, but there are a lot of good people here and I feel there have been certain misrepresentations that need to be brought to the table and considered. We need to listen to each other and remember what makes us friendly with each other in the first place. And the obstacles that come in the way, we need to face together and come to resolution and move on. I wouldn’t say any incidents that happened in the past year are my specific reasoning for why there is a barrier. There is more to it.
Saxey: We need to get the community to sit down and talk about our concerns. Beyond the protesting and the complaining, there are positive and negative signs in the city, and there’s a lot of negative online chatter. That is a cycle that needs to be broken. I think there is a place to sit down as the City Council with the mayor and possibly the new city manager when they hire one and sit and do a Q&A with the people in town. Not just one, but several ongoing sessions.