Selah City Council members quickly, and with little fanfare, adjusted the city’s budget to cover a public-records lawsuit settlement.
Council members voted unanimously on an ordinance that adjusted the 2021 budget to include the $45,000 that was paid to Trent Wilkinson to settle his lawsuit against the city. The ordinance was included on the council’s consent agenda, which means it was summarily approved with no discussion.
Wilkinson initially filed suit against the city in September, alleging that council members conducted an illegal vote during a July closed meeting to authorize city staff to remove chalk art from city streets. As part of that suit, Wilkinson also filed a public records request for any email from council members mentioning a vote in a closed session.
In December, after the city failed to respond to the request, Wilkinson filed a second suit, arguing that the city failed to respond within five business days, as required under the Public Records Act.
In January, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock ordered the city to turn over a single email, noting that it contained evidence of a violation of the Open and Public Meetings Act.
In late February, the city agreed to pay Wilkinson $45,000 to settle the public records suit and turn over an unredacted copy of Council Member Suzanne Vargas’ email, in return for Wilkinson dropping both of his lawsuits.
Vargas’ email, which said the council had taken a “straw poll” vote in a closed meeting to authorize city staff to erase chalk art on sidewalks, is now a piece of evidence in an open-meetings lawsuit recently filed by resident Bill Callahan.
City Adminstrator Don Wayman earlier characterized the lawsuit as “frivolous.”