Selah City Administrator Don Wayman has been fired, according to Mayor Sherry Raymond.
In a news release titled “Employee termination,” Raymond said that Wayman “has been released of his duties.”
The announcement Wednesday morning follows a Tuesday night closed-door council meeting to discuss personnel matters. In calling for the closed session, Councilman Roger Bell asked that only Raymond, the council and City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case attend.
Wayman has come under fire for nearly a year after disparaging comments he made regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as cracking down on chalk art drawn on city streets and sidewalks supporting the anti-police brutality movement and calling for Wayman to resign or be fired.
This story will be updated.