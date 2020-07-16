SELAH — A local businessman who spent Monday through Thursday morning in a large dog kennel in front of his car dealership raised more than $50,000 for YWCA Yakima.
Brian Harris met his goal thanks to many donations capped by a pledge Thursday morning from a Goldendale business owner to make it an even $50,000. In a Facebook live video Thursday morning as he was getting ready to go home, Harris told Thomas Woolley he had raised $49,265.
“Whatever that balance is, I’ll send you a check,” said Woolley, who owns the Triple D Corner Market in Goldendale.
“You guys and Tom got us to $50,000,” Harris said. Later Thursday, he posted on his personal Facebook page that an additional $2,450 was donated.
Harris had headed into the kennel in front of Brian Harris Used Cars at 622 S. First St. on Monday morning and was there until Thursday morning, spending his nights in a sleeping bag. Part of his fundraising effort for YWCA Yakima included kissing a pig.
Before this latest effort, Harris and his wife, Fran, had already raised nearly $100,000 for YWCA Yakima. Their daughter, Emily Naomi Harris Escamilla, a 30-year-old mother of two, was strangled by her husband at their home in Selah on the morning of Jan. 24. He later killed himself.
Since then, her parents have done everything they can to encourage donations to YWCA Yakima, which supports and shelters victims of domestic violence.
“Emily, I miss you and I love you. I have a hug for you when we meet in heaven,” he posted. “This was for you Emily and to give courage and protection to women still in bad relationships.”