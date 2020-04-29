SELAH, Wash. — There’s money to open Selah’s pool for at least a couple weeks.
But when it opens depends upon the coronavirus.
“We are planning for a swim season, and we're waiting for word from the (Yakima) Health District and the governor whether we will have one, and if we do, what it will look like,” said Kelliann Ergeson, chairwoman of the Selah Park and Recreation Service Area board.
As it did last year, SPRSA is relying on public donations to supplement the pool revenue to operate it.
In August, a $305,000 maintenance-and-operations levy failed to gain the 60% support needed for passage. The year before, the levy also fell tantalizingly short of passage, forcing SPRSA to seek public donations to open the pool.
The effort was spearheaded by the Selah Parks Foundation, which this year has raised slightly more than $50,000 through various effort, including a dinner in January, said Ergeson and Tammy Allan, president of the Selah Parks Foundation.
“We were hoping for another $100,000,” Allan said. “We’re still short of our goal, but we’re moving in the right direction,” Allan said.
Ergeson said an additional $25,000 is expected to come in through the sale of engraved bricks and pavers.
While the coronavirus outbreak has curtailed some fundraising activity, Allan said people can continue to donate at https://www.selahparksfoundation.org/.
SPRSA is in the process of preparing another levy, most likely for November’s election. Ergeson said there are a couple reasons for going with the general election rather than the special election in August.
First, SPRSA will have to pay less to put the question on the ballot since the cost of the election will be spread over other groups. Also, with an August filing date, SPRSA should have several more weeks of operating data to use to calcuate a levy, Ergeson said.
Ccrews are replacing part of the concrete deck around the pool due to cracks, Ergeson said. The work is covered under the original construction contract, she said, and meets the governor’s criteria for essential construction work during the pandemic.
Voters in the Selah School District boundaries voted in 2015 to approve a $6.2 million bond to replace the aging pool with an aquatic center, which originally was to have three pools, including one that could be covered for year-round use.
But disputes between the Selah Park and Recreation Service Area board and city officials delayed work on the project, which was eventually pared back to a single pool incorporating almost all of the water features of the center to remain within budget.
The pool opened last year, operating on donations.