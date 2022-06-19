Plans to give Selah’s Volunteer Park an honorary name to settle a lawsuit with a civil rights group are back on track.
Instead of adding Upper Yakama Chief Owhi’s name to the park, it will now bear the name of Dolores Huerta, who — with Cesar Chavez — organized what would become the United Farmworkers union in 1962, which fights for the rights of migrant farm workers.
Selah City Council members unanimously voted Tuesday to authorize Mayor Sherry Raymond to sign an amended settlement of Selah Alliance For Equality’s lawsuit reflecting the name change from Owhi to Huerta.
SAFE filed a lawsuit against Selah, Mayor Raymond and then-City Administrator Don Wayman in December 2020 over the city’s removal of SAFE signs from city streets, a move the group said violated its constitutional rights to free expression.
The suit was recently settled, with Raymond authorized to sign the settlement in January. Under an agreement, the city’s insurance carrier will pay $300,000 to the group. The city will take steps to diversify its workforce, ensure all workers are trained in diversity, equity and inclusion, and contribute $25,000 toward the creation of a mural that sends the message “all are welcome in Selah.”
It also included a provision to give the park the honorary name “Chief Owhi Park” after the Native American leader and uncle of Yakama Chief Kamiakin. Owhi’s territory included Kittitas and the Upper Yakima Valley.
But in February, the settlement was facing derailment after Jack Fiander, a Yakama attorney who claimed to be a descendant of Owhi, filed a motion objecting to the settlement. Fiander argued that neither SAFE nor the city asked his or the Yakama Nation’s permission to use the name.
Fiander argued that Owhi’s name was the hereditary property of Owhi’s descendants, that only one person could have the name and only with the family’s permission.
SAFE, in a statement issued Tuesday, said it informed Fiander that one of its members was a direct descendant of Owhi. The group and Fiander worked with other descendants of Owhi to ensure the name would be used “accurately and respectfully,” the statement said, and discovered that another descendant was given Owhi’s name through traditional ceremonies.
“Out of respect for this person’s wishes and the traditional unwritten law of the Yakama Nation’s people, SAFE withdrew its request to honorarily name Volunteer Park after Owhi,” the statement said.
Fiander dropped his objection to the settlement in March, according to federal court records. Fiander said he was OK with putting Huerta’s name on the park.
“I think that was a good choice, given that Selah is a major agricultural processing center,” he said.
In a memo to the council, City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case said SAFE said Huerta consented to the use of her name.
