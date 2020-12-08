Selah will set aside money to pay a full-time city attorney in its 2021 budget, despite objections from council members.
Council members voted 4-3 to approve the $16.8 million budget Saturday, but only after paring back significant pay raises for clerical employees and department heads.
Councilmembers Russ Carlson, Mike Costello and Suzanne Vargas cast the dissenting votes on the spending package.
The budget includes the elimination of a 15% utility tax and what City Administrator Don Wayman described as record cash balances.
But the proposal to make the city attorney a full-time position and giving several of the clerical staff, including a recently hired employee, $300 monthly raises in addition to a 2% cost-of-living adjustment were sticking points for some on the council.
Vargas pointed out that the council rejected a proposal to make then-City Attorney Bob Noe a full-time employee for $132,000 due to the cost, even though Noe was highly experienced with the city. Noe left the city as a contracted employee to work for the Yakima School District.
The proposal in this year’s budget is for almost $160,000.
“What has happened in that time?” Vargas asked. “Taxpayers depend on us to be good stewards.”
Carlson said it was also concerning to create a full-time attorney’s position that would be the highest-paid employee in the city without putting the position out to bid. He also said the city has not discussed whether the attorney would serve as the human resources manager as discussed earlier.
Carlson pointed out that Treesa Morales was moved from managing parks and recreation to public records officer with a monthly salary of $5,115, even though she has a master’s degree in human resources. He said she would be a better fit in HR.
Wayman said the extra money is needed to attract a qualified attorney who is going to have to work without a full legal staff, unlike Yakima where the city attorney has a staff of assistant attorneys and clerks.
“A bargain attorney coming in with $132,000, $140,000 is not going to give us the quality support,” Wayman said.
The executive administrative assistant, payroll/accounts payable clerk, court clerk and public works department assistant are being offered $300 monthly increases in order to bring them up to comparable levels with employees in other cities, Wayman said, and to retain them.
“We are not talking about waitresses or hairdressers who are suffering, but we are taking about skilled people who are working to keep the city running,” Wayman said.
As for Morales, Wayman said her salary was an average wage for public records officers in other cities around the state, including Spokane and Seattle, where they have larger staffs.
But Carlson said it was not appropriate to use larger cities to calculate an average salary.
Costello suggested that the raises for the clerical staff could be pushed off until June, when there may be some changes in the coronavirus situation.
“I think it is bad timing to do it in January,” Costello said.
Instead, Councilmember Kevin Wickenhagen moved to have the raises for the clerical staff halved to $150, with raises for the city clerk/treasurer, fire chief and public works director removed, a move that was approved on a 4-3 vote.