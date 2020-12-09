Selah’s polarizing city administrator drew condemnation on social media for comments he made during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Wayman answered with a statement defending himself Wednesday evening on the city’s website. He attempted to clarify the words many saw as an insult and encouraged people to watch the video of the meeting for the full context. He did not apologize.
Several community members felt Wayman unfairly attacked service workers while trying to justify targeted pay raises above the standard 2% cost-of-living adjustment for some city staff in the 2021 budget. He said staff members have worked hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, noting Selah could lose employees to better-paying jobs in other cities.
“We’re not talking about waitresses or hairdressers or barbers — and those people are suffering — bartenders,” Wayman said. “But we’re talking about skilled individuals who are providing necessary support to keep the community running on a day in, day out basis.”
Wayman’s follow-up statement Wednesday said he never intended to demean anyone. Instead, he wanted to emphasize those city employees were in high-demand jobs with more options than service workers under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home restrictions.
“I never meant to say that these people were in any way, less important or less skilled in their chosen professions,” Wayman’s statement said. “I have great respect and admiration for those individuals who work in the most heavily impacted jobs.”
Community concern
Wayman’s comments at the meeting garnered almost-immediate disapproval in some community Facebook groups. One YouTube user posted the 35-second video clip.
Kim Brewer, the owner of KL Brewer Gallery/Salon in Selah, said he initially took the comment personally as someone who’s owned a salon in Selah for the past 45 years.
He came to view Wayman’s words as more of the same from someone who repeatedly ordered the removal of Black Lives Matter chalk and signs, calling local supporters a “mob” that was ”devoid of intellect and reason.” Brewer said Wayman was a client until the two men got into a disagreement regarding the city pool.
“In the process of Wayman trying to give some credit where it was due, he tends to have the need to put another group down and that’s what he did with bartenders and hairdressers,” said Brewer, who initially opened a business under the name Hairatage and has been at KL Brewer Gallery/Salon for 10 years. “There was no reason to do that. He took a cheap shot and he caused more division.”
After reading Wayman’s followup statement, Brewer said the intent in the video was clear and the city administrator was just trying to discount how people interpreted his words.
Brewer said he’s been affected by the closures, noting the business he operates with his husband accepted financial assistance from the city and county.
Yakima City Council member Soneya Lund, who owns Saol Salon in Yakima, also criticized Wayman’s comments during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Bartenders, servers, hair stylists, and barbers are some of the hardest working people I know,” she said in a statement. “The ‘blue collar’ work force shows up every day and we build, grow, make, fix, and create the things that we all need to survive. It’s disheartening to hear anyone, especially someone in an authoritative position, denigrate that.”
Multiple Selah businesses in the service industry declined to comment.