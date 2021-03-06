The first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed March 12, 2020, in Yakima County. A state of emergency and stay-at-home orders soon followed. The pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of daily life since then.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is seeking local stories and photos from the pandemic as part of one-year anniversary coverage that will run next weekend.
What do you remember from those initial days in March? How has the pandemic affected you and your family?
Send photos and stories (300-word limit) to news@yakimaherald.com with “COVID anniversary” in the subject line. Include your full name and phone number in case we have questions.
If you are sending a photo, let us know when and where the photo was taken, and who is in the photo. Photos of people are preferred.
The deadline for submissions is 7 p.m. March 9.
— Yakima Herald-Republic