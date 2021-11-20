Locally made home decor and gifts that previously were only available online are now for sale at a brick and mortar location: Seedlings Boutique in Zillah, which hosted its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The shop, owned by Hanna Rollinger, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 101 W. Northstone Parkway, just west of Cheyne Road.
“This business started with my husband, Luke, and our dream to open a storage facility,” Rollinger said. “We opened Seedlings simultaneously.”
The shop features products from numerous local “makers,” including Aspen Weaves, Backroad Designs, Big Bee Yarn & Co., Chunky Woven Home, Dandelion Wishes Candle Co., The Farmhouse Feels Co., Haven Flower Farm, Little Hunters Wife, Luna & Lowe, Nia + Co. Skincare, Olde Farmhouse Cookie Co., Pine + Pearl, Rooted In Collective, Wander & Arrow Co., Watered Down Art, Wild Flower Boutique and Wild Wickzology Candle Co.
“I think it was COVID that sparked all these local makers to pursue their interests and do what they love, and I’m happy to support them,” Rollinger said. “This is a brick and mortar location where (shoppers) can see it, feel it, touch it … and we’re trying to bring it all together for the local makers.”
For more information, call 509-314-6429 or visit www.seedlingszillah.com.
