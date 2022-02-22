A section of State Route 241 north of Sunnyside is closed because of multiple collisions, blowing snow and poor visibility, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
State Route 241 from milepost nine, 9 miles north of Sunnyside, to milepost 24, the intersection of State Route 241 and State Route 24 closed Monday night.
There is no estimate for a reopening and crews will continue to assess the situation Tuesday.
