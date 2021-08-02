A section of Powerhouse Road will be closed through the end of August for sewer main installation and a road rebuild.
Powerhouse Road is closed from Pecks Canyon Road to Cowiche Canyon Road, according to a news release from the city of Yakima. Drivers can detour around the project via U.S. Highway 12.
The project area will only be open to local traffic and emergency vehicles. The speed limit through the work area is 20 mph.
The project may cause interruptions in trash collection. Contact the city of Yakima Refuse Division at 575-6005 with any questions or concerns.