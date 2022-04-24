A section of Englewood Avenue will close Monday, April 25, 2022, for asphalt work.
Englewood Avenue will close to through traffic between North 32nd Avenue and North 34th Avenue, according to a city news release. Detours will be in place to route traffic around the project.
Yakima Transit Routes 3 and 4 will be adjusted.
The closure is not expected to affect garbage collection service.
