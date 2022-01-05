Second round of snow, plus potentially freezing rain on the way in Yakima

Weather experts predict several more inches of snow for Yakima and Kittitas counties, along with rain and possibly freezing rain, through late Friday as they continue to warn against unnecessary travel, especially in the mountains.
Updated snowfall totals from the National Weather Service early Wednesday afternoon say Yakima will likely get 6 to 8 inches of snow through 4 p.m. Friday, while Ellensburg should expect 8 to 12 inches. The Tri-Cities and Walla Walla will likely see less, 2 to 3 inches, according to an updated snow totals map from the National Weather Service.
The Yakima School District canceled activities on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Central Washington University in Ellensburg has delayed the start of in-person classes on Thursday morning.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys through noon Thursday. Besides the snow and rain, light ice accumulation is possible.
"It's going to start to switch to rain in certain areas, and even freezing rain, in the valleys in Washington and even the (Columbia River) basin and possibly into the Walla Walla area," said meteorologist Rob Brooks of the weather service office in Pendleton, Ore. "When that weather changes over, if we have some cold air pulled in there, we have the possibility of freezing rain. We're not super confident on that. We're going to see some snow of course.
"We're going to warm up, especially (Thursday). Friday we'll see a little more precipitation, then we kind of slip into some high pressure. The only bad thing is you're going to have the possibility for fog."
Into the weekend
Predictions say precipitation will likely end late Friday night, and Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 37 degrees. Sunday will also be clear, though a little colder, with a high near 31 degrees.
After this weekend, the next chance for precipitation comes Monday, with a slight chance of snow and a high near 30. But it's winter and anything could happen. Mountain pass conditions are particularly unpredictable, but all drivers should take certain precautions.
"Prepare for winter driving if you've got to go out and drive. Know before you go," Brooks said.
Drivers should keep a windshield scraper with a soft-bristled brush, an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency. Those who must head up into mountain passes should also have tire chains and tow strap; blankets, winter hats, warm clothes and boots and a shovel.
It's also a good idea to keep the fuel tank at least half full and make sure the wiper-fluid reservoir isn’t running low. Find more winter driving tips here.
Burn bans in effect
Yakima County air quality officials enacted a Stage 1 burn ban Wednesday. It joins a ban issued Tuesday on all outdoor open burning on the Yakama Reservation until further notice.
A Stage 1 burn ban prohibits the use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified solid fuel burning devices. Use of certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices is allowed, according to a news release from the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency.
It also prohibits all outdoor burning. The ban is due to deterioration in weather conditions and poor ventilation, contributing to a build-up of pollution.
