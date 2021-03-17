The city of Yakima plans to start work on the second phase of the North First Street revitalization project in April.
City staff gave the Yakima City Council a quarterly update on capital improvement projects at Tuesday’s meeting. Bob Desgrosellier, the city’s acting chief engineer, said the city received three bids for the North First Street project, and Total Site Services of Richland had the low bid at $2.58 million, which was $665,000 under the city’s estimate.
The second phase of the project will improve N Street to J Street. Crews will rebuild the roadway, add bike lanes, upgrade the water main, and add a stormwater system, sidewalk and lighting.
Traffic will be affected, similar to what happened during the first phase of the project from U.S. Highway 12 to N Street in 2019. The city plans to contact agricultural businesses in advance so they are aware of the disruption to trucks, Desgrosellier said.
Funding from the project comes from the Transportation Benefit District, along with water, sewer and stormwater funds. The third phase of the project will improve J Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The city also plans to make pedestrian safety improvements around McClure Elementary School this year, including a new sidewalk on Lila Avenue between Karr Avenue and 24th Avenue. The Yakima Convention Center expansion is on schedule to be completed later this month, according to a city report.