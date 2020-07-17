An 11-year-old boy injured when the ATV he was riding on was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday has died.
Luis Felipe Luna-Ruiz died Thursday at Harborview Medical Center, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Luis and his 14-year-old brother, Oliver, were riding on the ATV in an orchard in the 450 block of Wendell Phillips Road near Sunnyside around 4:40 p.m. when they went into the road and were hit by pickup truck, the sheriff’s office reported.
Oliver hit the pickup’s windshield before landing on the ground, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Luis was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and transferred first to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland before being moved to Harborview.
The pickup’s 18-year-old driver did not appear to be distracted or under the influence of intoxicants, according to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
This story was updated to correct Luis Luna-Ruiz’s age.