Editor & Publisher has named Frank Blethen, publisher of The Seattle Times, as Publisher of the Year.
Blethen, who has been publisher for more than 35 years, was recognized for his work on the Save the Free Press Initiative. The initiative aims to stop the defunding of newsrooms, expand newsroom jobs, prevent news deserts and incentivize community ownership of newspapers.
Under Blethen’s leadership, The Seattle Times has also expanded coverage of free press issues, including the impact of unregulated technology companies on local journalism, and highlighted solutions for sustaining and rebuilding local journalism.
The Blethen family has owned and operated The Seattle Times for 124 years. Blethen has worked for newspaper for more than 50 years.
Blethen, also serves as chairman of the board for The Seattle Times Co., which owns the Yakima Herald-Republic.