Anyone who has attended a concert at The Seasons Performance Hall is familiar with Pat Strosahl's influence on Yakima's arts community.
A builder, artist, musician and champion of the local arts scene, Strosahl died unexpectedly on Dec. 17 in his Zillah home at age 75. He was a force behind The Seasons downtown, where he was a fixture at concerts and performances, but his legacy goes far beyond that.
Strosahl was born in Arkansas in 1947 and moved to Yakima with his family when he was 2. He graduated from Eisenhower High School before attending the University of Washington and earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1969.
While living in Seattle, Strosahl met his future wife, Judy, whom he married in 1971. Pat and Judy lived in Seattle for over 40 years, raising three children there.
Pat and Judy always knew they wanted kids, and Pat never could get enough of spending time and having fun with them and their friends.
“All my friends loved him," his daughter AJ said. "And I thought he was known as the coolest dad, but he wasn't like the dad that sits down and tries to be one of us at all. No, he wasn't like that. Like, he would watch a movie with us, genuine into it and critique it. Enjoy it and thought about it and then suggest another movie."
As a father, Pat cared about the endeavors of his children, and not just his children.
“He was super involved, everything that we did, he was there and very interested in being involved,” his son Logan said. Already an accomplished classical piano player, Pat learned jazz when Logan started playing it.
“It's very different but he learned that so that he can play with me. He was like that with everything,” Logan said.
A passion for art and Yakima
While in Seattle, Pat started enameling as a hobby and turned his interest of the art form into a small artisan business. Enamelworks was an endeavor he started with his wife and their close friend, Coral Schaffer.
Together, Pat, Judy and Schaffer even wrote a book together. “A Manual of Cloisonne and Champleve Enameling” was first published in 1981 and introduced readers to the materials, tools and techniques of enameling.
The enamel art Pat crafted featured the environment he grew up seeing in the Yakima Valley. Copper outlines, filled with fine ground, colorful pieces of glass, fired in a kiln, came together in recognizable Yakima landscapes.
“He really loved Yakima, the community, he felt attached to it,” Judy said.
In the late 1990s, Pat moved back to Yakima to help manage his family’s business, United Builders, which was started by Pat’s father. Pat was driven by the same values as his dad and committed to those values, even when it wasn’t an easy position to take.
The Seasons
Pat’s mother Joyce was a violinist with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. She had long hoped to add to the musical landscape of Yakima. In 2005, the Strosahl family founded The Seasons Performance Hall, which started out as a venue for classical and jazz music.
Pat was the first president of the board of directors and developed the first board. Pat, his mother and the first board developed the idea of the Seasons Fall Festival, which included weeklong workshops for young composers, conductors, classical, jazz and Latin jazz performances and student outreach.
“I have met few presenters and empresarios in my life as a composer and performer who have so comprehensively lived their values and thereby accomplished so much for their community. Pat was my brother in social activism through the arts, and in his profound compassion for creative people,” said Composer Daron Hagen.
Hagen served as the artistic director and head of faculty for the Seasons Fall Music Festival and worked closely with Pat and YSO music director Brook Creswell to create the festival’s curriculum.
“Pat was a practical dreamer who put himself on the line for his dreams. His honored memory lives on in the hearts of the hundreds of performers, composers, conductors of every kind of music that he nurtured and believed in. Audiences too will remember with gratitude the welcoming community hub that he fostered at The Seasons,” Hagen said.
Hagen said he introduced young composers and conductors to the Yakima Valley, its history and "his dream of providing live music of every style to local audiences.”
Supporting musicians
Not only was Pat an advocate for music, he was passionate about musicians. He wanted to give them a place to play and ensure they were getting paid.
“Pat had a vision and he and his family, they really wanted to create a place where you could hear music that you would not typically hear and see artists of a caliber that wouldn't normally come to Yakima because we are kind of off the beaten path,” said Megan Nobbs, executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall.
Nobbs has worked with Pat since 2016, starting out on the board of directors, helping spearhead the Seasons Bistro Gallery.
“Pat really wanted us to have a space where local artists could play and they could have a drink, have some good food and so he really pioneered that. I'm glad that Pat was able to play a couple of times there with his band and see a lot of local artists that ... may not have a space to perform,” Nobbs said.
Pat played piano in The Three Divas, which performed in the bistro.
“He loved music and really wanted to create that place for culture and exposure. I'm really glad that he was able to not only see it come to fruition, but also play and have some fun nights,” Nobbs said.
Through the trials and tribulations of running a nonprofit organization like The Seasons, Nobbs acknowledged Pat’s drive.
“With his kindness and generosity and a willingness to do things, try things, see if it works, maybe it doesn't work, he was always willing to do those things," Nobbs said. "And I think that really does instill a lot of love with people. You may not always get it right, but you've got to try."
Pat served as the executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall the last four years and was transitioning into development director before he died.
“He really, really believed in The Seasons and what it means to the community," Nobbs said. "And, you know, we're going to do our very best to keep that rolling."
Reesha Cosby, assistant digital managing editor for Townsquare Media Yakima, served on the board of The Seasons and worked with Pat.
“He was very passionate about the direction he wanted The Seasons to go. He truly enjoyed being around musicians and it brought him great happiness to host a place where the Yakima Valley community would feel welcomed,” Cosby said.
“This past June at the Juneteenth event, he was so excited to host the event in The Bistro. He even asked me and my 11-year-old daughter, Willow, to sit with him at his table. After the show, he saw Willow playing keys on the piano. He asked her if he could play accompaniment while she played the song 'Chopsticks.'”
A memorial service is planned at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at The Seasons Performance Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.