Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph, formerly Triumph Treatment Services, have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A couple is living with their three children in a housing program for homeless families. Dad is working full-time and mom is attending school. The family needs winter gear (warm socks and gloves), toiletries, hygiene products and blankets.
The children are a 12- and 7-year-old girls and a 9-year-old boy. They enjoy playing board games together and watching television shows and movies. The girls like baking with their mom and the boy likes fishing with dad so they would enjoy related gifts.
If you would like to help, contact Sophia Sanabria in the Triumph Housing Department at 509-853-4130. The agency will be taking donations up until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Gifts and donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 122 S. Third St. in Yakima.