Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph, formerly Triumph Treatment Services, have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A single mother is living with her two children in a housing program for homeless families. Mother is working part-time and attending online school. She is in need of shoes size 8 and blouses size XL. The family would appreciate help with cleaning supplies, towels and blankets and hygiene products.
Her 15-year-old son enjoys reading and watching movies, especially anything related to superheroes. He wears XXL size clothing and size 13 shoes. Her 10-year-old daughter enjoys jumping rope, Hello Kitty and Minnie Mouse toys. They both love to color, paint and draw.
If you would like to help, contact Sophia Sanabria in the Triumph Housing Department at 509-853-4130. This agency will be taking donations up until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Gifts and donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 122 S. Third St. in Yakima.