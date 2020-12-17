Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph, formerly Triumph Treatment Services, have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A single mother is living with her two sons in a housing program for homeless families. The family is in need of bus passes, toiletries, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, towels and twin-size bedding.
The 17- and 8-year old young men enjoy playing sports, especially football and soccer. They like to watch movies and enjoy doing science experiments.
If you would like to help, contact Sophia Sanabria in the Triumph Housing Department at 509-853-4130. This agency will be taking donations up until 3 p.m. Dec. 21.
Gifts and donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 122 S. Third St. in Yakima