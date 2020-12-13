Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph, formerly Triumph Treatment Services, has provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A family of five recently reunited and are in need of some holiday spirit. Dad has had multiple relapses in the past, but has been clean since August 2018 and is successful in the Triumph men’s Oxford House. Mom recently lost her job due to her car being totaled and needing it for work.
Their 7-year-old girl loves rainbows and hearts and wants LOL dolls and JoJo Bows. Her favorite color is pink. She needs winter clothes and wears size 7/8 and size 2 shoes. Her 5-year-old sister is a huge Elsa fan and her favorite color is blue. She could use winter clothes too; she wears size 6 clothing and size 11 shoes.
The 3-year-old boy loves trucks, dinosaurs, PJ Masks and Paw Patrol. His favorite color is green. He could use winter clothes and wears size 3T and size 9 shoes
Mom needs clothing size 3X and size 9 shoes, bathroom items, laundry soap and hygiene items. Dad wears XL shirts, 38/32 in pants and size 11 in shoes.
If you would like to help this family, contact Kimberly Hitchcock at 509-907-1105 or Dawn Moss at 509-203-1006. All gifts and donations can be dropped off at Triumph, 801 Summitview Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They ask that you call ahead to ensure they can follow all COVID-19 restrictions in accepting donations. They cannot accept used items. Though the door is locked, there is a doorbell and the office is staffed.