Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Working with Yakima County RSVP and Triumph Treatment Services, local nonprofits have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
Reunited family hoping for happy Christmas
The parents of a son and daughter are working hard to be present in their children’s lives. Both parents are in recovery and taking parenting classes. Mom is in a worker retraining program and dad just started a new part-time job as a painter.
They could use items for their home, including a vacuum, silverware, dishes/cups and a mop. They would also appreciate board games for some enjoyable family time.
Their 17-month-old daughter would like anything Moana-related. She loves Moana. She could also use age-appropriate toys, clothing for 18- to 24-month-olds and size 6 toddler shoes.
Their 10-year-old son would love a hand drone or techie toys. He also likes to read and would appreciate “Goosebumps” books or anything of a similar reading level. He wears size 10-12 clothing and anything helps. He wears size 5 in youth shoes.
Mom would appreciate socks, medium size sweatshirts, small size professional sweaters and tops for work, and slippers. She wears a size 6 in shoes.
Dad would also like socks; he wears size 10 shoes. He could use large T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and slippers.
If you would like to help this family, contact Kimberly Hitchcock at 509-907-1105 or Dawn Moss at 509-203-1006. All gifts and donations can be dropped off at Triumph, 801 Summitview Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They ask that you call ahead to ensure they can follow all COVID-19 restrictions in accepting donations. They cannot accept used items. Though the door is locked, there is a doorbell and the office is staffed.