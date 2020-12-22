Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph, formerly Triumph Treatment Services, have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A family of four in need of the community's help. They are new arrivals to this county and one lost a job due to COVID-19. They are living in Triumph's housing program for homeless families.
Mom and dad are working part-time. They are in need of gas and gift cards and would appreciate kitchen utensils and dishes, pots and pans. The 8-year-old female and male twins like to play together, watch movies and build things.
They love anything related to hot rods/drag racing/car racing (movies, pictures, models and toys). They also like sports, especially basketball and outdoor games.
If you would like to help, contact Sophia Sanabria in the Triumph Housing Department at 509-853-4130. The agency will be taking donations up until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Gifts and donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 122 S. Third St. in Yakima.