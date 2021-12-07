Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A woman with a newborn is a first-time mom and could use bedding, blankets and pillows. The baby is in need of clothing for 1- to 2-month-olds, a baby swing and baby bathtub, baby wipes, diapers for newborns and thicker baby blankets.
Mom is in need of sweaters and shirts size 2X, leggings size XL, size large underwear, a hat, gloves and boots in size 9.
Dad could use a coat size 2XL, size 38 pants, size XL boxers and T-shirts, size 11 socks and boots size 10.5-11.
The family is also in need of toilet paper, detergent, dish soap and hygiene items.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-907-1105, 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those wanting to donate items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.