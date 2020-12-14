Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph, formerly Triumph Treatment Services, have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A single mother is living with her 13-year-old boy in a transitional housing program. They are in desperate need of clothing for this winter.
Her son could use jeans size 34x32 and adult T-shirts, size large. He wears adult shoes, size 10. His mother wears size 3X shirts and pants and size 91∕2 shoes.
If you would like to help, contact Sophia Sanabria in the Triumph Housing Department at 509-853-4130. This agency will be taking donations up until Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.
Gifts and donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 122 S. Third St. in Yakima