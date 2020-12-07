Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Working with Yakima County RSVP and Triumph Treatment Services, local nonprofits have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A mother of five who has been clean for three years works as a manager at McDonald’s. She just moved to the Bicycle Apartments in west Yakima and is in need of dishes, towels, toiletries and anything for a new home. She could also use size 8-10 pants.
Her 12-year-old boy would appreciate Star Wars mini Lego sets and men’s size medium in shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants. His 7-year-old brother would like dog action figures, a basketball and size 10-12 youth in shirts and pants. Six-year-old brother wants Marvel or Avengers action figures, size 8 shirts and size 6 pants.
The 4-year-old girl wants Barbies, a Barbie car, stuffed animals and size 5-6 shirts and pants. Her 2-year-old sister could use baby dolls, a baby doll stroller and size 3T shirts and pants.
If you would like to help this family, contact Kimberly Hitchcock at 509-907-1105 or Dawn Moss at 509-203-1006. All gifts and donations can be dropped off at Triumph, 801 Summitview Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They ask that you call ahead to ensure they can follow all COVID-19 restrictions in accepting donations. They cannot accept used items. Though the door is locked, there is a doorbell and the office is staffed.