Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph Treatment Services have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A single mother is caring for her 2-year-old daughter. She works hard at a part-time job in Cle Elum to provide for herself and her daughter in order to make ends meet. They have minimal family support but are happy.
Mom could use clothing, including socks, size 6 jeans, size 6 shoes, preferably Chucks/Converse; medium/large tops and medium size underwear. Her daughter would appreciate socks, size 5 shoes and size 3T clothing.
Toys would also be welcome gifts for the 2-year-old, including baby dolls, bedtime books and coloring books and anything Coco Melon, Sesame Street or My Little Pony.
They could use household items such as pans, a whisk, spatula, can opener, pillows and sheet set for a full-size bed.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-907-1105, 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those wanting to donate items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.
