A bright orange flyer taped to the glass of the Parent-Child Assistance Program office door in Yakima shows, like so many others, the social impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to the current COVID-19 situation, PCAP will not be transporting or seeing clients face to face. This will remain in effect until the university decides we are safe to do so,” the notice says, referring to the program’s status as a human research program of the University of Washington.
“Stay safe and call us. We miss your faces.”
As clinical supervisor Kim Hitchcock explained, PCAP case managers are used to transporting program clients for all kinds of reasons. Because some children of mothers involved with the program are born with compromised immune systems, staff members arrange rides when needed. That’s changed because of COVID, but the needs of parents and their children continue.
To help, the Yakima Herald-Republic will again publish short stories throughout December for its Season of Sharing program, so the community can provide families with a happy Christmas.
The Parent-Child Assistance Program and Triumph Housing Services, two of several programs under the umbrella of Triumph (formerly known as Triumph Treatment Services), have given information about parents who could use donations of Christmas presents for their children and household staples for themselves.
Triumph provides treatment for substance abuse and mental health disorders.
Case managers — whom Hitchcock likens to life coaches — work closely with women enrolled in the intensive three-year intervention program, which focuses on mothers who experience substance use disorder during pregnancy. PCAP helps them have healthier future pregnancies, complete substance use disorder treatment, stay in recovery and choose effective family planning methods, the website says.
Its high success rate is a result of, among other aspects, its intense personal approach. And despite the changes in response to the pandemic, it’s almost full, as it usually is.
“We’ve operated at the highest capacity of all of Triumph (programs) throughout COVID. We haven’t dropped. We’ve been able to stay almost completely full,” Hitchcock said.
“I would say that we’re still operating really well. We’ve figured that out. We have great leadership at the University of Washington,” she added. “I love that we get to work underneath them, that we have this immense statewide sisterhood and wonderful support during COVID.”
Today the Yakima Herald-Republic is featuring its first Season of Sharing family. Look for more Season of Sharing features through December.
Mother and three children hoping for memorable Christmas
A single mother with three children is in need of household items and clothes. She could use food and gas cards, personal hygiene items such as toilet paper and menstrual products, along with laundry soap and dish soap.
Mom would also appreciate an Amazon gift card and large pants in size 12/13.
Her teenage daughter would like a gift card for clothing, body wash sets; socks, hats, gloves; and food gift cards. The 1-year-old toddler girl could use wipes, toys, winter clothing and a coat, hats and gloves.
Their young brother would enjoy winter clothing in 4T and 5T sizes, car toys, Transformers and slippers in size 10/11.
If you would like to help this family, contact Kimberly Hitchcock at 509-907-1105 or Dawn Moss at 509-203-1006. All gifts and donations can be dropped off at the PCAP office, 801 Summitview Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Though the door is locked, there is a doorbell and the office is staffed.