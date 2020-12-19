Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph, formerly Triumph Treatment Services, have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A single father and his four children are living in housing for homeless families. He lost his job due to COVID-19 and is now doing side jobs when possible. The family needs hygiene products, cleaning supplies, towels, twin-size bedding and blankets.
His 16-year-old daughter likes natural/glitter makeup (lipstick, lip gloss); hair products/accessories, purses and girly things. The 5-year-old girl loves dolls and Barbies, and her 13- and 12-year-old brothers like sports and board games. They all enjoy movies and music.
Dad would appreciate any help to make the end of this 2020 easier and joyful.
If you would like to help, contact Sophia Sanabria in the Triumph Housing Department at 509-853-4130. The agency will be taking donations up until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Gifts and donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 122 S. Third St. in Yakima.