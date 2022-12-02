The Season of Sharing series continues today in the Yakima Herald-Republic, giving our readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need.
For the next few weeks, the Herald-Republic will publish stories in print and online about some of those families. The stories will provide specific requests, along with contact information.
The effort is a collaboration between the Herald-Republic and Triumph, which provides outpatient treatment and counseling as well as housing and residential treatment programs for people struggling with addiction, including services specifically tailored to pregnant and parenting women.
Family 7
Mom gained full custody of her three children and the family recently moved into transitional housing. She is need of household items, twin size bedding and cleaning supplies.
Gift ideas for mom: Make up, hygiene products, gift cards
Her 8- and 7-year-old girls could each use a winter jacket in size M/L along with scarves and warm fuzzy socks. Their 1-year-old sister wears size 18 months and needs warm clothing, sleepers and educational toys.
Family 8
A mother and her 14-month-old daughter are living in transitional sober living but will be moving to a new apartment soon. Mom would love to get a smart TV, dining table, air fryer and bedding for their home.
She could also use a size medium winter coat, hat and gloves. Her daughter could use a size 18 months winter coat and size 4 toddler boots.
How to help
Drop off gifts and donations at the outpatient building, 120 S. Third St. in Yakima, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Renee Kollman at 509-853-4109 with questions.
Donations may also be made online on Triumph Treatment website (click on donate), or by mailing a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office. Donors may also call the development office at 509-853-4109 or email donate@triumphtx.org.
