The Season of Sharing series gives Yakima Herald-Republic readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need over the holidays.
The effort is a collaboration between the Herald-Republic and Triumph, which provides outpatient treatment and counseling as well as housing and residential treatment programs for people struggling with addiction, including services specifically tailored to pregnant and parenting women.
Family 23
A couple in Triumph’s housing program would appreciate any gifts for their home or themselves this holiday season.
Family 24
A single mother of a 2-year-old girl asked for no gifts for herself, just for her daughter. Her little girl wears size 18 to 24 months clothing and could use a winter coat, hat, gloves and warm clothing. She likes Bluey and Minnie Mouse.
Family 25
A mother is hoping to have her three children together for the holidays. She could use size medium clothing and women’s size 6.5 shoes.
Her 7-year-old boy wears size 7/8 clothes and 10/11 shoes and needs age-appropriate educational toys. His 6-year-old sister wears 5/6 clothes, size 9 shoes and would also like any age-appropriate toys.
Their 9-month-old sister wears clothing for size 9-to-12 month-olds and could use any age-appropriate toys as well.
How to help
Drop off gifts and donations at the outpatient building, 120 S. Third St. in Yakima, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Renee Kollman at 509-853-4109 with questions.
Donations may also be made online on Triumph Treatment website (click on donate), or by mailing a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office. Donors may also call the development office at 509-853-4109 or email donate@triumphtx.org.
