The Season of Sharing series gives Yakima Herald-Republic readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need over the holidays.
The effort is a collaboration between the Herald-Republic and Triumph, which provides outpatient treatment and counseling as well as housing and residential treatment programs for people struggling with addiction, including services specifically tailored to pregnant and parenting women.
Family 20
A single mother isn't asking for much for herself, but has several gift ideas for her 11-month-old son.
Mom would like a makeup kit and a queen-size bed set. Her boy wears size 24-month clothing, and needs winter items such as a coat, hat and gloves. As for toys, he would enjoy anything that flashes and makes noise, and he likes cars and dinosaurs.
Family 21
A mother and her three children recently moved into Triumph’s Family Emergency Shelter. Mom could use gas cards, gift cards for clothing and cleaning supplies.
For her 16- and 12-year-old boys and 5- and 1-year-old girls, she requests coloring books, movie tickets, flannel shirts in size large and game boards.
Family 22
This holiday season a mother is working on finding housing and a job to take care of herself and her five children. She would appreciate candles, makeup brushes and bubble bath.
Her 7-year-old boy loves dinosaurs and wears size 7/8 in boys clothing, while her 4-year-old daughter is a big fan of Peppa Pig, Barbie and Strawberry Shortcake dolls. She could also use clothing in size 5/6 for girls.
The 3-year-old boy loves cars, Lightning McQueen and tow trucks; he wears size 4/5T boys clothing. The 2-year-old girl likes Barbie and Peppa Pig. She could use clothing in size 3/4T for girls.
Her youngest, an 11-month-old boy, wears size 18 months clothing and needs boy toys. He would enjoy stackable blocks.
How to help
Drop off gifts and donations at the outpatient building, 120 S. Third St. in Yakima, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Renee Kollman at 509-853-4109 with questions.
Donations may also be made online on Triumph Treatment website (click on donate), or by mailing a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office. Donors may also call the development office at 509-853-4109 or email donate@triumphtx.org.
