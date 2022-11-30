The Season of Sharing series continues today in the Yakima Herald-Republic, giving our readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need.
For the next few weeks, the Herald-Republic will publish stories in print and online about some of those families. The stories will provide specific requests, along with contact information.
The effort is a collaboration between the Herald-Republic and Triumph, which provides outpatient treatment and counseling as well as housing and residential treatment programs for people struggling with addiction, including services specifically tailored to pregnant and parenting women.
Family 4
A mother and her 2-year-old son recently moved into Triumph’s Transitional Housing and mom is working on completing outpatient treatment to look for a job.
Gift ideas for her include makeup, hygiene products and gift cards. Her boy could use educational toys.
Family 5
A couple and their four children recently lost their home in a fire. They are in need of all the household and kitchen items, blankets and clothing. The two younger children have special needs. Mom was able to stay in a women’s shelter but her husband was not allowed in, and she was not able to leave to find work.
This family lost everything in the fire and are in need of any gifts. Thrift store gift cards are great as they can purchase clothing and shoes and household items. Gas cards can be used to go look for a job.
The children are girls ages 15, 12 and 6 and a 5-year-old boy.
Family 6
Mom and her three children are staying in sober communal living and mom is working at a food bank. She could use a woman’s jacket size 3X and woman’s boots size 10.
Her 7-year-old boy would like a winter jacket in boys’ size 8 and winter boots size 12. Also 7 years old, her daughter could use a winter jacket in girls’ size 8 and winter boots size 12. Their 1-year-old brother needs a winter jacket size 24 months and winter boots in toddlers’ size 7.
How to help
Drop off gifts and donations at the outpatient building, 120 S. Third St. in Yakima, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Renee Kollman at 509-853-4109 with questions.
Donations may also be made online on Triumph Treatment website (click on donate), or by mailing a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office. Donors may also call the development office at 509-853-4109 or email donate@triumphtx.org.
