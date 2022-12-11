The Season of Sharing series gives Yakima Herald-Republic readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need over the holidays.
The effort is a collaboration between the Herald-Republic and Triumph, which provides outpatient treatment and counseling as well as housing and residential treatment programs for people struggling with addiction, including services specifically tailored to pregnant and parenting women.
Family 17
Mom recently gained full custody of her four children and they're all moving together as a family into Triumph’s transitional housing. Mom could really use living room furniture, beds, bedding and kitchen items. Thrift store gift cards would be a great help for all this and more.
Her 7- and 4-year-old boys and 6- and 3-year-old girls would like gift cards and movie tickets. They like to play together outside, so balls and little cars would be good gifts, along with building blocks, dolls, action figures and educational toys.
Family 18
A soon-to-be mom is due this holiday season and moving into transitional housing. She would appreciate small maternity clothes, towels, blankets, a baby sling, bouncer, carrier and baby bath.
Family 19
Mom is working on completing her outpatient treatment so she can look for a job. She is living in Triumph’s community living program with her 1-year-old son.
Mom could use hygiene items, cleaning supplies and gift cards. Her little boy would like anything Paw Patrol-related.
How to help
Drop off gifts and donations at the outpatient building, 120 S. Third St. in Yakima, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Renee Kollman at 509-853-4109 with questions.
Donations may also be made online on Triumph Treatment website (click on donate), or by mailing a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office. Donors may also call the development office at 509-853-4109 or email donate@triumphtx.org.
