The Season of Sharing series gives Yakima Herald-Republic readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need over the holidays.
The effort is a collaboration between the Herald-Republic and Triumph, which provides outpatient treatment and counseling as well as housing and residential treatment programs for people struggling with addiction, including services specifically tailored to pregnant and parenting women.
Family 15
A mother and her two children living in Triumph’s Transitional Housing need all essentials for a home, including full-size bedding. The mother needs warm clothing and would appreciate size 15/16 pants and 1X shirts.
Mom would also like makeup, gel pens and any arts and crafts items. Her 4-year-old boy wears size 5T clothing and along with that, could use educational toys. He loves Paw Patrol.
Her 2-month-old boy could use blankets, a baby monitor, sound machine, NUK pacifiers, a sensory mat, stroller, snowsuit in size 6 months, baby bottles, newborn toys and warm clothing.
Family 16
A single mother and her five children are working on finding housing this holiday season. She would appreciate some self-care gifts such as bath supplies, candles, face masks and body scrub.
Her 12-year-old boy would like any games, while his 11-year-old brother would love any sports-related items. The 9-year-old boy would like football toys or related items while their 4-year-old sister needs size 4T clothing. She loves My Little Pony, Peppa Pig and Barbie.
Mom's youngest, an 18-month-old boy, could use size 2T clothing and gifts featuring Spiderman, Thor, Avengers or the Hulk.
How to help
Drop off gifts and donations at the outpatient building, 120 S. Third St. in Yakima, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Renee Kollman at 509-853-4109 with questions.
Donations may also be made online on Triumph Treatment website (click on donate), or by mailing a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office. Donors may also call the development office at 509-853-4109 or email donate@triumphtx.org.
