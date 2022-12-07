The Season of Sharing series gives readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need.
Over the next few weeks, the Yakima Herald-Republic will publish stories in print and online about some of those families. The stories will provide specific requests, along with contact information.
The effort is a collaboration between the Herald-Republic and Triumph, which provides outpatient treatment and counseling as well as housing and residential treatment programs for people struggling with addiction, including services
Family 12
A mother and her 6-month-old daughter recently began moving into transitional abstinence-based living and could use pots and pans, an air fryer, a coffee pot and silverware for their new home.
Mom would also like a winter coat in women’s size large, hat and gloves, boots size 7, pants size 16 and size XL shirts and sweaters.
Her little girl could use a winter coat size 9-12 months, baby sleepers, hat and gloves, teethers, rattles, a portable high chair, baby jumper and NUK sippy cups.
Family 13
Mom recently lost her job and moved into Triumph’s Community Living. She hopes for a nice Christmas for her two little girls.
She would appreciate gift cards for clothing, diapers and gas cards. Her 3- and 1-year-old daughters would enjoy dolls and educational toys.
Family 14
A mother and her 16-month-old daughter are living in their first apartment together and mom could use a vacuum.
Her little girl could use long-sleeved shirts and long pants in size 18 months, along with some fun toys. Suggested gifts are Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn My Smart Purse, Zig Zag Racetrack, Whirly Squigz, Montessori wooden educational toys, Infantino Lights and Music Busy Keys, a play vacuum and rainbow push toy.
How to help
Drop off gifts and donations at the outpatient building, 120 S. Third St. in Yakima, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Renee Kollman at 509-853-4109 with questions.
Donations may also be made online on Triumph Treatment website (click on donate), or by mailing a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office. Donors may also call the development office at 509-853-4109 or email donate@triumphtx.org.
