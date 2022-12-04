The Season of Sharing series continues today in the Yakima Herald-Republic, giving our readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need.
For the next few weeks, the Herald-Republic will publish stories in print and online about some of those families. The stories will provide specific requests, along with contact information.
The effort is a collaboration between the Herald-Republic and Triumph, which provides outpatient treatment and counseling as well as housing and residential treatment programs for people struggling with addiction, including services specifically tailored to pregnant and parenting women.
Family 9
A couple and their two children recently moved into housing and are in need of kitchen items. The parents would also appreciate gift cards.
Their 12-year-old daughter could use a girl’s jacket in size medium/large, scarves and warm fuzzy socks. Her 2-year-old sister is in need of scarves and warm fuzzy socks and would like toy dolls and educational toys.
Family 10
A mother who is seeking a job to make a better life for herself and her three children could use women’s size 18 or XL pants, 2XL shirts and size 7 1/2 shoes.
Her 10-year-old son wears pants size 40×30, 2XL men's shirts and size 10 1/2 men's shoes. He also collects Pokemon and Japanese anime memorabilia.
The 4-year-old girl wears size 4T pants, XS or S shirts and size 8-9 shoes. She would love to get a dollhouse for Christmas. Her 2-year-old sister wears size 3T pants, 3T shirts and 6-7 shoes. She would enjoy a play tent for toddlers.
Family 11
Mom will be reuniting with her husband and two children this holiday season, and the entire family of the parents and four children will be moving into transitional housing. Mom and dad could use gift cards to thrift stores for furniture and household and kitchen items.
The 16-, 12- and 6-year-old boys, along with their 4-month-old brother, like to play board games together and enjoy balls, cars and action figures. They would appreciate movie tickets and educational toys.
How to help
Drop off gifts and donations at the outpatient building, 120 S. Third St. in Yakima, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Renee Kollman at 509-853-4109 with questions.
Donations may also be made online on Triumph Treatment website (click on donate), or by mailing a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office. Donors may also call the development office at 509-853-4109 or email donate@triumphtx.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.