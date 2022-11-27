The Season of Sharing series kicks off today in the Yakima Herald-Republic, giving our readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need.
For the next few weeks, the Herald-Republic will publish stories in print and online about some of those families. The stories will provide specific requests, along with contact information.
The effort is a collaboration between the Herald-Republic and Triumph, which provides outpatient treatment and counseling as well as housing and residential treatment programs for people struggling with addiction, including services specifically tailored to pregnant and parenting women.
Family one
Mom and her three girls have recently been reunited and will be spending their first Christmas together. The girls are ages 8, 7 and 14 months.
Gift ideas for mom include baking items, an air fryer, a jacket in size medium/large along with a hat, gloves, scarves and fuzzy socks.
Her 8-year-old could use a women’s M/L jacket, boots size 7 1/2 in women’s or size 6 youth, scarves, warm fuzzy socks and kitchen toys. The 7-year-old would like a women’s jacket in M/L, boots size 7 1/2 women’s or 6 youth, scarves, warm fuzzy socks and toy dolls.
Their 14-month-old sister is in need of warm clothing and sleepers and wears 12-18 months. She could also use educational toys.
Family two
Mom and her 3-year-old boy are living in abstinence-based transitional housing and mom has just started a new job. She could really use a winter jacket size 2X.
Her little boy also needs a winter jacket in size 3T. He would enjoy receiving building toys, a remote-control car and anything with a superheros theme.
Family 3
Mom and her 15-year-old son are living in Triumph’s abstinence-based housing program. Mom could use a winter jacket size 2XL along with warm clothes and cleaning supplies. Her son would like winter clothing and men’s hygiene products.
How to help
Gifts and donations will be accepted at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Kim Hitchcock at 509-203-1006 with questions.
Donations may also be made online on the Triumph Treatment website (click on donate), or by mailing a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office. Donors may also call the development office at 509-853-4109 or email donate@triumphtx.org.
