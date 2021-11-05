Searchers looking for a missing Seattle deputy fire chief near Cliffdell were assisted by military pilots Friday.
A Chinook helicopter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sent to the area to help look for Jay Schreckengost, 56, who has been missing since Tuesday, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Schreckengost last contacted his family Tuesday, when he said he was heading out to scout for elk. His family said he did not check in Tuesday night, and they notified the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Searchers found Schreckengost’s truck on a U.S. Forest Service Road north of State Route 410 in Kittitas County, which has become the center for search operations, said Kittitas County sheriff’s Inspector Chris Whitsett.
More than 100 people have joined the search, including the Kittitas County sheriff’s search-and-rescue team, as well as volunteers from Yakima, King, Snohomish, Pierce, Chelan and Klickitat counties. Seattle firefighters are also assisting with the search, according to the sheriff’s office.
In addition to the helicopter, searchers are using drones equipped with infrared cameras, the release said.
Schreckengost’s family says he is an experienced hunter and should have survival gear with him, a release from the sheriff’s office said. Rugged terrain and cold, wet weather, including snow, has made the search challenging, the release said.
Crews are planning to continue the search through the weekend.
Anyone with information on Schreckengost’s whereabouts is asked to call Kittitas County’s dispatch center at 509-925-8534.
