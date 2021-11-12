Kittitas County sheriff’s officials are hoping this weekend will be when they find a Seattle firefighter who has been missing since Nov. 2.
Sheriff’s inspector Chris Whitsett said the office is expecting to put more searchers on the mountains near Cliffdell this weekend to find Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost.
Schreckengost, 56, was last heard from Nov. 2, when he texted family that he was heading out looking for elk. He never checked in that night, triggering a search first by family members and Yakima County sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office took over the search after Schreckengost’s truck was found on a U.S. Forest Service Road about 3 miles northeast of the Whistlin’ Jack Lodge.
The search operation has involved ground teams, ATV riders, military helicopters, drones, search dogs and a drone equipped to detect Bluetooth signals from Schreckengost’s Fitbit device.
Whitsett said conditions have been “challenging, miserable and wet” on the mountain, but he anticipates a surge in searchers Saturday.
He stressed that only certified members of search-and-rescue teams, active-duty police and firefighters should participate in the search, due to the harsh conditions in the area.
