Searchers looking for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost are hoping his personal tech will tell them where he is.
Crews deployed a drone equipped with a Bluetooth signal detector to pick up Scheckengost’s Fitbit device, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Inspector Chris Whitsett said Thursday.
As far as Whitsett knows, this is the first time that technology has been used in a search-and-rescue operation.
“We had one of the top rescue drone operators in the country in the room, and a technologist who worked for a major corporation in Bluetooth, and they came up with it on the fly,” Whitsett said.
He said the drone will be deployed again tomorrow in the rugged country near Cliffdell.
Schreckengast, 56, was last heard from Tuesday when he texted family members that he was going out looking for elk and did not check in that evening. The next day, his family and Yakima County sheriff’s search-and-rescue volunteers found Schreckengost’s truck on a U.S. Forest Service Road about 3 miles northeast of the Whistlin’ Jack Lodge.
The area where the truck was found is within Kittitas County, About 50 people were working on the mountain, including Schreckengost’s fellow Seattle firefighters.
Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scroggins visited the scene to talk with battalion chiefs and firefighters about the progress being made.
The search’s command post is moving to the Gold Creek Station restaurant, where Whitsett said there’s more parking available for the surge of searchers they’re expecting this weekend.
Officials are asking that only trained members of search-and-rescue units and active duty police and firefighters participate because of the difficult conditions in the search area.
